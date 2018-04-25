World Malaria Day: Fagbemi urges investment in human capital — Nigeria Today

World Malaria Day: Fagbemi urges investment in human capital

For Nigeria to meet its Sustainable Development Goals obligations of eliminating malaria by 2030, government must focus on building capacity of the Nigerian people to empower them set overcome barriers and social norms preventing adopting malaria preventable practices.

The Executive Director Centre for Communication and Social Impact (CCSI), Mrs. Babafunke Fagbemi made this known in Abuja on the occasion of the world malaria day. Fagbemi said Nigeria should focus on building capacity where it matters the most because social norms are a barrier to people taking up practices that would make Nigeria malaria free.

She said Nigeria should use results of research to design effective campaigns that would target the root causes of the social barriers and that would resonate with the people.

“To eradicate malaria, Nigeria should focus on building capacity where it matters the most; its humans. Empower them to be able to set aside social norms that prevent them from adopting recommended practices for a malaria free country. This would help in breaking barriers in knowledge, perceptions and would go a long way in changing behaviour.

“In addition, to maximize resources, we should use results of research to design effective campaigns that will target the root causes and resonate with the audience,” she said.

Nigeria currently carries the highest burden of malaria with about 30 percent of the global malaria cases. About half of the world is still at risk of malaria which is preventable and treatable but still kills a child every other minute.

“If you look at the statistics, Nigeria is one of the countries with the highest burden and that is not something to smile about. We have a child being killed by malaria every two minutes proving that mosquitoes which carry the malaria are the deadliest animals in the world.

“Unfortunately, we have many myths and misconception still prevalent in many of our communities, that is why we are asking for investment in human capital development. Our organization work at the community level and we know there is need to create awareness so that Nigerians can begin to take up practices that would prevent malaria which is the use of the insecticide treated mosquito net,” Fagbemi said.

Global malaria death currently stands at about half a million with about 90 percent coming from Africa. There has been a sharp increase in recent years in the mortality rate of malaria affecting mostly young children. “We should position the campaigns so everyone appreciates that eradicating malaria is everybody’s responsibility. For a malaria free Nigeria, let us all play our part,” Fagbemi said.

