World Malaria Day: From Market Research to developing Innovative Solutions, Mortein is #ReadytoFightMalaria — Nigeria Today

World Malaria Day: From Market Research to developing Innovative Solutions, Mortein is #ReadytoFightMalaria

Mortein has in the last couple of years reinforced its position, as the leading brand in the fight against Malaria in Nigeria. Mortein is one of the flagship brands from Reckitt Benckiser (RB). Mortein is the first insecticide brand to do geotargeted alerts (for better awareness and prevention on Malaria during the rainy season) as well as carry out a research on malaria prevention to underline the importance of community participation in major malaria vector control program, hence our continued effort at community and grassroots sensitization.

Our vision is a world where people are healthier and live better. Our purpose is to make a difference by giving people innovative solutions for healthier lives and happier homes which goes beyond financial results. Over the years, Mortein has been in collaboration with Federal Ministry of Health, State Ministries of Health, Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, and Roll Back Malaria to actively and consistently promote the message of good health and hygiene in Nigeria through anti-malaria interventions. Specifically, our anti-malaria campaign which was launched in 2012 has been instrumental in steps towards the eradication of malaria to reduce infant deaths and improve maternal health.

Mortein’s Intervention:

Partnership with the Federal Ministry of Health (National Malaria Elimination Program)

Infomercial: TV copy with key stakeholders to increase awareness and education on Malaria Prevention

Joint Commemoration of the Global World Malaria Day

Primary Healthcare center activations to reach out to patients and new moms

Partnership with State Ministries of Health (Lagos, Ogun, Abia)

Collaborating with state Program officers on malaria prevention through community sensitization programs

Education dissemination on Malaria prevention through state interschool quiz.

Amplification across key media channels – PR/ATL/Digital awareness push during Malaria Season

Leveraging End of Call Notifications for Malaria Prevention

TV/Radio time-checks for use of insecticides to prevent malaria

Bloggers Facebook/Twitter Campaign to further drive awareness and education

1 million geo-targeted rain alerts sent out to consumers as reminders to take steps on malaria prevention during the rainy season

In 2015, we embarked on a ‘ Own a community’ project with an impact assessment through the WHO integrated 3 step approach (with Nigerian Institute of Medical Research NIMR).

Study Findings:

Indoor resting Mosquito presence reduced by 90%

Malaria prevalence reduced by 50% in children aged 10 or under

Prevalence is reduced by 30% among the total population

Mortein was also responsible for:

Provision of Free Malaria testing across markets in 16 cities in Nigeria

Mortein provides consumer education on malaria prevention to consumers in the market

Mortein gives free malaria testing to consumers within these markets

Mortein gives LLINets to Pregnant women and mothers with children below the age of 5years free nets

Mortein distributes education fliers to consumers to increase awareness and education on malaria prevention

These five pillars continue to be the bedrock of Mortein’s support towards the eradication of Malaria.

