WorldRemit partners with Lebara to connect new customers to its money transfer service to Africa — Nigeria Today

WorldRemit partners with Lebara to connect new customers to its money transfer service to Africa

Lebara and WorldRemit, two leading brands serving international residents, have entered into a strategic partnership making WorldRemit the exclusive global money transfer partner of Lebara, including transfers to over 40 African countries. The deal allows over 3 million Lebara Mobile and Lebara Money users to use WorldRemit’s digital money transfer service seamlessly, directly from the […]

The post WorldRemit partners with Lebara to connect new customers to its money transfer service to Africa appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

