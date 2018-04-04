World’s fastest ever delivery drone could deliver medical supplies in U.S. — Nigeria Today

World’s fastest ever delivery drone could deliver medical supplies in U.S.
Zipline is best known for its commercial drone delivery service delivering blood supplies in Rwanda. Now it’s ready to launch the world’s fastest delivery drone to help in the U.S., too.
