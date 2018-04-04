World’s fastest ever delivery drone could deliver medical supplies in U.S. — Nigeria Today

World’s fastest ever delivery drone could deliver medical supplies in U.S.

Zipline is best known for its commercial drone delivery service delivering blood supplies in Rwanda. Now it’s ready to launch the world’s fastest delivery drone to help in the U.S., too.

The post World’s fastest ever delivery drone could deliver medical supplies in U.S. appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

