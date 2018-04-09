World’s first highway test facility for autonomous vehicle opens in Michigan — Nigeria Today

World’s first highway test facility for autonomous vehicle opens in Michigan

The American Center for Mobility has opened a new highway testing division at its facility in Michigan, enabling the testing of semiautonomous and autonomous driving technology in high-speed situations.

The post World's first highway test facility for autonomous vehicle opens in Michigan appeared first on Digital Trends.

