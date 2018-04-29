World’s most faithful male! — Nigeria Today

World’s most faithful male!

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The world’s most faithful male is – well, a bird. Apparently, every year, for the past 16 years, the stork has flown 14,000 km from his winter home in South Africa to a small village in Croatia, Europe, to be with his handicapped mate, who cannot fly due to an old gunshot wound.

The amazing love story between Klepetan and Malena has made the two storks celebrities in Croatia. Every March, the male stork flies back to the village of Brodski Varos, where Malena is waiting for him.

They mate and have new babies each year, which Klepetan then teaches how to fly, before migrating with them to South Africa.

The injured female stays behind, as she cannot fly, but she’s always well taken care of during the cold winter.

Meet: Klepetan and Malena, the love birds of 14-years Long Distance Relationship

