 World’s oldest person dies at 117 years — Nigeria Today
World’s oldest person dies at 117 years

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in News, World | 0 comments

Nabi Tajima, a Japanese woman believed to have been the world’s oldest person, has died at the age of 117 in southwestern Japan, local media reported Sunday. Tajima, a resident of Kikai Island in Kagoshima prefecture, had been hospitalized since January and died from old age at the hospital on Saturday evening, said the reports. […]

