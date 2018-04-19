 Wrestling: Adekuoroye eyes another gold medal in upcoming world championship - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Wrestling: Adekuoroye eyes another gold medal in upcoming world championship – Vanguard

Apr 19, 2018


Wrestling: Adekuoroye eyes another gold medal in upcoming world championship
Odunayo Adekuoroye, a gold medalist at the just-concluded 2018 Commonwealth Games, says her next target is to win gold medal at the upcoming World Wrestling Championships in Budapest, Hungary in October. C/Wealth Games: Adekuoroye, Daniel, Oborodudu
