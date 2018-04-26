Writer urges parents to support career of children — Nigeria Today

Writer urges parents to support career of children
Odafe Atogun, an Abuja based writer has urged parents to support their children on their career choices to enable them attain successes. News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Atogun’s debut novel `Taduno’s Song’ was selected recently for the BBC Radio 2 Book Club. Atogun in an interview with NAN in Abuja said such support would further boost the children’s confidence towards attaining their goals in life.
