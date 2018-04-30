Writing on the wall for North West premier Supra Mahumapelo - SowetanLIVE Sunday World — Nigeria Today

Writing on the wall for North West premier Supra Mahumapelo – SowetanLIVE Sunday World
|
SowetanLIVE Sunday World
|
Writing on the wall for North West premier Supra Mahumapelo
SowetanLIVE Sunday World
North West premier Supra Mahumapelo is on his way out due to his track record of poor governance, not just allegations of corruption and maladministration. It is now a matter of when, not if, despite the factional politics of the ANC muddying the …
ANC's problem with replacing Mahumapelo
Why North West Is Such A Mess, And Why Supra Must Go
