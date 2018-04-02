 WWE: Kane, Bryan, Big Show Named In First 50-Man Greatest Royal Rumble Match - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today
WWE: Kane, Bryan, Big Show Named In First 50-Man Greatest Royal Rumble Match – Complete Sports Nigeria

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Entertainment


WWE: Kane, Bryan, Big Show Named In First 50-Man Greatest Royal Rumble Match
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstars Daniel Bryan, Kane, Big Show, Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt are the first of 50 Superstars to officially enter the Greatest Royal Rumble Match. This was announced on WWE's official website on Monday. Got
