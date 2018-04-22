 WWE: Strowman, Roman Reigns win main bout - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
WWE: Strowman, Roman Reigns win main bout – The Nation Newspaper

WWE: Strowman, Roman Reigns win main bout
Brawn Strowman and Roman Reigns emerged winners of the main bout at the World Wrestling Entertainment event, which took place yesterday at the Ticketpro Dome in Northgate, Johannesburg, South Africa. The winners defeated the duo – Samoa Joe and Elias
