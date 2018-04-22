WWE: Strowman, Roman Reigns win main bout — Nigeria Today

WWE: Strowman, Roman Reigns win main bout

Brawn Strowman and Roman Reigns emerged winners of the main bout at the World Wrestling Entertainment event, which took place yesterday at the Ticketpro Dome in Northgate, Johannesburg, South Africa.

The winners defeated the duo – Samoa Joe and Elias – in a tag team match which lasted for less than 15 minutes.

It was action-packed and the about 20, 000 fans at the arena responded with cheers to the awesome display of Strowman and Reigns.

In another tag team match, Seth Rowlings and Fin Balor defeated The Bar, who were the aggressors but ended up losing to the impressive duo of Rowlings and Balor. Also, Cedric Alexander defeated challenger Drew Gulak to retain his title, while Titus O’Niel and Apollo Cruz beat Matt Hayde and Bryan Wyatt.

In the only female fight, Asuka won a three-fighter bout which also had Bayley and Sasha Banks. The duo of Irresistable Force also had the better of Absolution in another fight

Rowling and Asuka thanked the fans for their support and promised that they would always do their best to be on top of their game.

“I think the fans have been awesome today. And I must commend them for coming out to show us love and support,” Rowling added.

“It always a pleasure for me to wrestle in front of appreciative fans and I must say that fans in Johannesburg have show love to the WWE and the wrestlers. I hope will come back soon to thrill you again,” Asuka noted.

