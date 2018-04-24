Xbox One April update brings a slew of new video and streaming options — Nigeria Today

Xbox One April update brings a slew of new video and streaming options
The Xbox One April update arrived and it came with a variety of new video and streaming options, including 1440p resolution and the ability to share your controller with Mixer audience members.
The post Xbox One April update brings a slew of new video and streaming options appeared first on Digital Trends.
