Xiaomi-backed ‘Blackshark’ phone will be a powerful gaming beast — Nigeria Today

Xiaomi-backed ‘Blackshark’ phone will be a powerful gaming beast
Gamers have never had it so good: Xiaomi-backed company Black Shark Technology is looking set to reveal its first ever phone, optimized for gaming and sheer power – the Blackshark.
The post Xiaomi-backed ‘Blackshark’ phone will be a powerful gaming beast appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!