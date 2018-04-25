 Yahaya Bello: Rumors and the King — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Yahaya Bello: Rumors and the King

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

In Kogi State, rumor has become a favorite pastime of the citizenry in the midst of economic hardship By Richard Elesho For the Government of Kogi State, this may not be the best of times. Aside the daily challenge of maintaining law and order, among an ill motivated populace, it is assailed by a litany of grave forebodings. Workers in the state cry over unpaid salaries running to several months.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.