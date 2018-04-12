‘Yahoo Yahoo’ Boys! EFCC Arrests 14 Suspected Internet Fraudsters — Nigeria Today

‘Yahoo Yahoo’ Boys! EFCC Arrests 14 Suspected Internet Fraudsters

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Lagos Zonal office, on Tuesday arrested 14 suspected Internet fraudsters.

The suspects are: Abiola Kayode, Adeleye Adewale, Adeniyi Abiola, Favour Iruabo, Iyiola Olayemi, Lawal Remilekun and Martins Adetunji.

Others are: Obafunsho Oladipupo Samson, Olaleye Bamilola Hassan, Oseni Ridwan, Peter Ayobami Samuel, Peter Toluwabori, Prince Jibril Dirisu and Richard Jerry John.

The suspects were arrested in Badore Seaside, Ajah, Lagos State, following intelligence report received by the Commission about their activities.

Items recovered from the suspects include exotic cars , laptops and charms.



The anti-graft agency confirmed their arrest in a statement on its verified social media accounts and website.

The statement read “Suspected yahoo-yahoo boys arrested by the EFCC Lagos office in the Lekki area of the state for their alleged involvement in cybercrime and money laundering activities. Charms were part of the items recovered from them. “They will be charged to court soon.” “Meanwhile, their arrest is a pointer to the fact that the Commission is committed to sustaining its clamp down on perpetrators of cyber crimes, especially in line with its mandate to make the country free from corruption and economic and financial crimes.”

