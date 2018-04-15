Yakassai, Waku, Ghali, other northern assembly members visit IBB - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

Yakassai, Waku, Ghali, other northern assembly members visit IBB – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Yakassai, Waku, Ghali, other northern assembly members visit IBB
Daily Trust
Chairman of Northern Leaders and Stakeholders Assembly, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai on Sunday, led members of the Steering Committee to seek support of former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babaginda in Minna Niger State. On the entourage of …
IBB Pledges Support For Northern Leaders Stakeholders Assembly
IBB urges Nigerians to allow younger generation to take over power
A young Nigerian must lead the country in 2019 —IBB
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!