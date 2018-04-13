Yakima’s SkyRise Poler puts a stylish spin on the popular rooftop tent — Nigeria Today

Yakima’s SkyRise Poler puts a stylish spin on the popular rooftop tent

Yakima teams up with Poler in a redesign of the popular rooftop tent — dubbed the SkyRise Poler — including camouflage fabric, orange accents, and all the same coveted features from the original SkyRise.

The post Yakima’s SkyRise Poler puts a stylish spin on the popular rooftop tent appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

