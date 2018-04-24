Yamaha ditches the wires with new MusicCast Surround receivers and speakers — Nigeria Today

Yamaha ditches the wires with new MusicCast Surround receivers and speakers
Yamaha has announced three new A/V receivers, two new speakers, and a new subwoofer, all of which use its MusicCast Surround technology to wrap you in sound without the need for so many wires.
