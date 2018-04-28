 Yari reveals why governors cannot guarantee security in states — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Yari reveals why governors cannot guarantee security in states

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Chairman of Nigeria’s Governors’ Forum (NGF), Governor Abdul’aziz Yari of Zamfara, says state governors cannot enforce maximum security in their domains because they are not in control of security agencies. Yari stated this in a chat with newsmen in Abuja at the end of an NGF meeting yesterday. The NGF meeting, the third in 2018, […]

Yari reveals why governors cannot guarantee security in states

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.