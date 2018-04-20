Ycee, Bella - Empathy - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Ycee, Bella – Empathy – Pulse Nigeria
Ycee, Bella – Empathy
Tinny Entertainment label mates, Ycee and Bella teamed up to produce a joint effort titled, 'Late Night Vibrations', which enjoyed critical acclaim. One of the standout singles off the project is 'Empathy' and the duo have proceeded to shoot a video …
Ycee Drops Video For 'Empathy' Featuring Bella
