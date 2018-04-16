Ycee reacts to video of Cee-C crying – “Sure Say No Be Eye Lash Hook For Towel?” — Nigeria Today

Ycee reacts to video of Cee-C crying – “Sure Say No Be Eye Lash Hook For Towel?”

Ycee reacts to video of Cee-C crying

Nigerian rapper, Ycee has reacted to a video of the controversial housemate Cee-c crying so badly as she covers her face with a towel.

Ycee who was surprised to see her crying asked if she was really crying or eye lashes hooked for her towel.

In another news, Big Brother 2018 housemates Alex, Miracle, Tobi, and Nina were celebrating last night when they realized they were the finalist for the show.

What they didn’t know was that Cee-C had also made it and was not evicted as they thought.

Amid their celebration, Cee-C came out of the Arena, shocking the other housemates who thought she had left. The moment was epic because their faces could not hide their expressions.

Cee-C had just continued her own celebration, still not believing that she made it to the finals.

Watch the clip of Cee-c’s entry below;

Leave a Comment…

comments

The post Ycee reacts to video of Cee-C crying – “Sure Say No Be Eye Lash Hook For Towel?” appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

