Yea! I Had Sex With Nina – BBNaija Winner, Miracle — Nigeria Today

Yea! I Had Sex With Nina – BBNaija Winner, Miracle
Big brother Naija 2018 winner, Miracle has admitted himself and Nina actually had sex in the house, and according to him, he’s only human. He made this known in an interview with Delphinator. When asked if they had sex in the house, he said; “Yeah, we were intimate” Asked if it was a strategy, he […]
The post Yea! I Had Sex With Nina – BBNaija Winner, Miracle appeared first on Ngyab.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!