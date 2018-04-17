 Yemi Alade's record-breaking 'Johnny' video 'gets 1.5m monthly views' - TheCable — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Yemi Alade’s record-breaking ‘Johnny’ video ‘gets 1.5m monthly views’ – TheCable

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheCable

Yemi Alade's record-breaking 'Johnny' video 'gets 1.5m monthly views'
TheCable
Yemi Alade, a Nigerian Afro-pop singer, says her video for hit song 'Johnny' is watched approximately 1.5 million times every month. 'Johnny', produced by Selebobo, was released in 2014. It was in February 2018 adjudged the most viewed YouTube video by
Yemi Alade Is Gorgous In Net In Her Latest PhotosWetinhappen Magazine (blog)

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.