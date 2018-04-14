 Yes, I'm very romantic –Dayo Amusa, actress - Daily Sun — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Yes, I’m very romantic –Dayo Amusa, actress – Daily Sun

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Sun

Yes, I'm very romantic –Dayo Amusa, actress
Daily Sun
Damilola Fatunmishe. Following the role she played in a movie of the same title some years back, most fans now know Dayo Amusa as 'Dewumi Iberu'. She indeed interpreted the role well to have earned the appellation. Amusa whose last film, 'Unforgivable
Oritsefemi never billed me to feature in my song-Dayo AmusaTheNewsGuru

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.