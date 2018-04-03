Yobe CAN prays for Leah Sharibu — Nigeria Today

Yobe CAN prays for Leah Sharibu

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Yobe State has held special prayers for the release of Leah Sharibu.

Leah’s mother, Rebecca, travelled from Dapchi to attend the prayer.

Many worshippers carried placards calling on the governments and those involved in negotiations for Leah’s release to intensity efforts.

The chairperson of CAN’s women wing, Mrs. Margaret Ajayi, lamented the pains Leah’s parents are going through, especially after her mates were released and she was held behind.

She said: “As parents, it’s really heartbroken that your child is in the hands of people you don’t trust. Our prayer is for the girl to be released unconditionally to the parents.”

One of the officiating ministers, Rev Mathias Bala, said: “Anything above mankind should be tabled for God’s intervention.” He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to do his part in ensuring Leah’s safe return.

Rebecca Sharibu thanked Nigerians and the world for standing by the family since Leah was abducted.

She called on the authorities to work towards securing her daughter’s freedom.

