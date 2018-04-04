Yobe cholera outbreak claims 13 lives in Yobe — Nigeria Today

Yobe cholera outbreak claims 13 lives in Yobe
A cholera outbreak in Gashua, Yobe, has claimed 13 lives out of 160 cases reported in the last six days, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. A source at the Gashua General Hospital told NAN that five deaths were first recorded while eight lives were later lost to the disease. The source said that the victims were brought in from Sabon Gari, Katuzu, Zango, Lawan Musa and Sarkin Hausawa, which were among the areas worst affected by the outbreak.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!