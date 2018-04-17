Yoruba Actress, Wunmi Ajiboye Celebrates Her Birthday Today — Nigeria Today

Yoruba Actress, Wunmi Ajiboye Celebrates Her Birthday Today

Actress Wunmi Ajiboye is celebrating her birthday today. The Nollywood star is the second wife of fellow actor, Segun Ogungbe, the other being Atinuke Ogungbe. Reports had it that the both of them were best friends before Segun Ogungbe married them. However, Atinuke debunked such claims by stating that she was never friends with Wunmi Ajiboye until they got married to the same man.

She wrote:

Quote

”Hi everyone,i am the first wife of @segunogungbefilms and @omowunmiajiboye is the second wife..

We were NEVER FRIENDS from the start, because no woman will be happy to share her husband but for the sake of love, respect and unity we both have for our husband we became best of friends NOW and so shall it be forever

Countdown to your day ANIKEADE mi @omowunmiajiboye

Can’t wait to wish you my love

Please blogs kindly leave the OGUNGBE’s family alone in peace I beg of you this are all fake rumours @goldmynetv wunmi was never my Friend

Thanks you and God bless ”

Atinuke Ogungbe also celebrated Wunmi Ajiboye on her birthday with a post on Instagram.

She wrote:

Quote

”Happy Birthday Iyawo mi, My Love, Iya Awon Omomi ANIKEADE May the Good lord continue to Uphold you, May you age gracefully ijn Wa jere omo, o ni se lasan loruko jesu @omowunmiajiboye Love you so much darling @sajetiologa Iya Wa agba (she said she’s Akanni’s 1st wife) Olori Segun Ogungbe 1 Olori Abeni Balogun Ogungbe ke pe o mama Mummy @sajetiologa se mo ti se oju se mi bayi? No more partial ”

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

