Yoruba youths attack Oba Akanbi for dressing like Emir, adopting title — Nigeria Today

Yoruba youths attack Oba Akanbi for dressing like Emir, adopting title

A group, the Yoruba Youth Socio-Cultural Association, YYSA, has called out the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Adewale Akanbi, condemning his alleged adoption of the title of an Emir. They also knocked the monarch for wearing a turban instead of the Yoruba traditional cap or the crown. National Coordinator of YYSA, Olalekan Hammed told the Punch […]

Yoruba youths attack Oba Akanbi for dressing like Emir, adopting title

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

