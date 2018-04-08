“You Are Inconsequential”- Minister of Communications Attacks Presidential Aspirant Sowore — Nigeria Today

“You Are Inconsequential”- Minister of Communications Attacks Presidential Aspirant Sowore

The head of Sahara Reporters Omoyele Sowore, was verbally abused by the minister of communication Adebayo Shittu, who said that the former was inconsequential in politics. The heated debate took place on air during a current affairs radio program on Fresh FM, Ibadan, owned by Yinka Ayefele. Sowore fired the opening salvo saying to the Minister, “Minister, it is […]

The post “You Are Inconsequential”- Minister of Communications Attacks Presidential Aspirant Sowore appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

