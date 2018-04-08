“You Are Inconsequential”- Minister of Communications Attacks Presidential Aspirant Sowore — Nigeria Today

“You Are Inconsequential”- Minister of Communications Attacks Presidential Aspirant Sowore
The head of Sahara Reporters Omoyele Sowore, was verbally abused by the minister of communication Adebayo Shittu, who said that the former was inconsequential in politics. The heated debate took place on air during a current affairs radio program on Fresh FM, Ibadan, owned by Yinka Ayefele. Sowore fired the opening salvo saying to the Minister, “Minister, it is […]
The post “You Are Inconsequential”- Minister of Communications Attacks Presidential Aspirant Sowore appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!