You can now create Alexa skills without code with Alexa Skill Blueprints — Nigeria Today

You can now create Alexa skills without code with Alexa Skill Blueprints
Who says you need to be a developer to develop skills for Amazon Alexa? Certainly not Amazon. The company has launched Alexa Skill Blueprints, heralded as an easy way to create customized Alexa functions and responses.
