 You can now create Alexa skills without code with Alexa Skill Blueprints — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

You can now create Alexa skills without code with Alexa Skill Blueprints

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Who says you need to be a developer to develop skills for Amazon Alexa? Certainly not Amazon. The company has launched Alexa Skill Blueprints, heralded as an easy way to create customized Alexa functions and responses.

The post You can now create Alexa skills without code with Alexa Skill Blueprints appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.