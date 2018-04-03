You can’t change Nigeria by fighting, accusing people – Melaye tells APC — Nigeria Today

You can’t change Nigeria by fighting, accusing people – Melaye tells APC
Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi West in the Upper Legislative Chamber of the National Assembly, has advised his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, to stop the blame games. According to him, it would be a wasted effort trying to change a country by fighting the realities on ground. Melaye told his party that to […]
You can’t change Nigeria by fighting, accusing people – Melaye tells APC
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!