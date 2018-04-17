You have cancer, man counters, as wife alleges bleeding after sex - The Punch — Nigeria Today

You have cancer, man counters, as wife alleges bleeding after sex – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
You have cancer, man counters, as wife alleges bleeding after sex
The Punch
A man has countered his wife's claims that she bleeds after sex because her husband wants to use her for money-making rituals. Mother-of-two, Aina, had claimed in her divorce suit that her husband, Adebayo Adeniji, brought a certain calabash home in …
City broker who waved knife and beat wife to the floor after catching her at their £1m home with another man found …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!