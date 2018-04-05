You have crippled Oyo economy – Ex-SSG, Alli berates Ajimobi over N208b debt profile — Nigeria Today

You have crippled Oyo economy – Ex-SSG, Alli berates Ajimobi over N208b debt profile
Former Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Barrister Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli, on Wednesday declared that the debt profile of N93.5billion (external) and internal debt of N115.8billion in the State was enough to show that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government led by Senator Abiola Ajimobi has crippled the economy of the state. Alli, while […]
