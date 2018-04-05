You have crippled Oyo economy – Ex-SSG, Alli berates Ajimobi over N208b debt profile — Nigeria Today

You have crippled Oyo economy – Ex-SSG, Alli berates Ajimobi over N208b debt profile

Former Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Barrister Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli, on Wednesday declared that the debt profile of N93.5billion (external) and internal debt of N115.8billion in the State was enough to show that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government led by Senator Abiola Ajimobi has crippled the economy of the state. Alli, while […]

You have crippled Oyo economy – Ex-SSG, Alli berates Ajimobi over N208b debt profile

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

