‘You have explanation to give to your parents, church for your BBNaija’s eviction, Daddy Freeze attacks Bambam — Nigeria Today

‘You have explanation to give to your parents, church for your BBNaija’s eviction, Daddy Freeze attacks Bambam

Controversial On-Air Personality,OAP, Daddy Freeze has reacted to the sudden eviction of Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Bambam. The show took a new twist weekend, when Bambam got evicted from the ongoing reality show.

Bambam was evicted after Big Brother invited Ebuka and Steve from Deloitte to the house.

Reacting, Freeze wrote on his Twitter handle that Bambam, who did not win the grand prize, must have an explanation for her pastor, parents and her church.

Recall that Bambam said her parents who are disciplinarians and conservative do not believe in some things she did in the house.

Freeze wrote: “BamBam has a lot of explanation to give to her parents and also, to her church. Especially since she didn’t win the N45 million.

“Imagine how far N4.5 million tithe would have gone to appease the gods. I feel for her, especially since she has to face this hypocritical world alone,” he tweeted.

Also, reacting to her sudden eviction, Reno Omokri, former presidential aide said Bambam was deceived and could not be saved even after having sex with Teddy A in the toilet.

He tweeted, “ “Even after having sex in the toilet, she got evicted. That is how Satan deceives. Makes you think you can get the whole world if you bow to him. But after bowing, there’s no guarantee that the riches will manifest

