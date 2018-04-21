You joined Nigerian Army without O’Level certificate – Fayose attack Buhari — Nigeria Today

You joined Nigerian Army without O’Level certificate – Fayose attack Buhari

Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Peter Fayose has launch another attack on president Buhari over his comments on the youths in Nigeria. Buhari speaking at the Commonwealth Business Forum in Westminster on Wednesday , said youths prefer to do nothing because they feel Nigeria is an oil-rich nation.

Fayose claimed Buhari got into the Army at 19 and became a Second Lieutenant without O’Level certificate.

He said:-

“Under President Buhari; a man who got everything as a youth despite his academic limitations, farms are no longer safe for our youths who have taken to farming.They are being murdered by herdsmen and the President is looking the other way. Within 3 years, over 10m jobs lost!

“If Nigeria was without opportunities for the youths like this when President Buhari was a youth,he would have probably ended up as a local farmer,rearing cows in Daura. But he had opportunity of joining the army at 19 & becoming a 2nd Lieutenant at 21 without O’Level certificate,”

The Governor tweeted:

At 19, President Buhari left Secondary School to join the Army. At age 21,he was commissioned a second lieutenant and appointed Platoon Commander of the Second Infantry Battalion in Abeokuta, Nigeria. Where can our youths get such opportunity today? Nigerian youths are hardworking, intelligent and enterprising. Their future was mortgaged by past leaders like President Buhari, who had everything at their beck and call as youths. I imagine the youths of today having half of the opportunities available in the 50s and 60s

Source – Damiadenuga

The post You joined Nigerian Army without O’Level certificate – Fayose attack Buhari appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

