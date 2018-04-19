“You no get home training ” – Jaywon blast fan who accused him of bleaching — Nigeria Today

“You no get home training ” – Jaywon blast fan who accused him of bleaching

Veteran singer, Jaywon, who has been off the music radar for sometime now, was dragged into a banter by a follower who accused him of bleaching.

His follower who reacted to a photo he shared wrote;

“Your leg doesn’t even rhyme with your face .. your leg looking like roasted plantain .. say no to skin bleaching”.

However replying him, Jaywon disclosed he doesn’t use skin cream. Here’s what he wrote;

“@weyreylomoyi even person wey no Dey rub cream dem say e Dey bleach…. your papa just fail cuz is obvious you no get home training abeg carry your negative life Comot for my page.”

The post “You no get home training ” – Jaywon blast fan who accused him of bleaching appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

