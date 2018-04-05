You ruined Nigeria, your apology deceitful – Muslim group tells PDP — Nigeria Today

You ruined Nigeria, your apology deceitful – Muslim group tells PDP
The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has described the recent apology by the Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, over past mistakes of the party as deceitful and should not be accepted by Nigerians. The Islamic group said the apology was half-hearted as it didn’t address whether or not the party will return […]
