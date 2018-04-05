You ruined Nigeria, your apology deceitful – Muslim group tells PDP — Nigeria Today

You ruined Nigeria, your apology deceitful – Muslim group tells PDP

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has described the recent apology by the Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, over past mistakes of the party as deceitful and should not be accepted by Nigerians. The Islamic group said the apology was half-hearted as it didn’t address whether or not the party will return […]

You ruined Nigeria, your apology deceitful – Muslim group tells PDP

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

