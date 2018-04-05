 You ruined Nigeria, your apology deceitful – Muslim group tells PDP — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

You ruined Nigeria, your apology deceitful – Muslim group tells PDP

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has described the recent apology by the Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, over past mistakes of the party as deceitful and should not be accepted by Nigerians. The Islamic group said the apology was half-hearted as it didn’t address whether or not the party will return […]

You ruined Nigeria, your apology deceitful – Muslim group tells PDP

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.