“You Used To Call Me Fat, Now You Want My Number’’ – Lady Shares Before And After Photos — Nigeria Today

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

An American lady identified as @cocain_diasies on Twitter has got herself trending on social media after she shared these before and after photos.

The lady who lost massive weight, shared the pictures on the platform and wrote;

You used to call me fat now you want my number but it don’t work like that shawty.

The pictures which have gone viral, gained over 19,000 retweets and over 100,000 likes.

See more pictures below;

 

