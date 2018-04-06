You’ll Never Wear Clothes Straight Off The Shelf Again — Nigeria Today

You’ll Never Wear Clothes Straight Off The Shelf Again

Think that new shirt you just bought is clean? Think again. In the shower.

Phillip Tierno, a microbiology and pathology professor at New York University, has done the maths. Apparently, “the number of people who have tried on that blouse you bought or that dress you decided to splurge on might actually be a lot higher than you think”.

Trust me, it’s more people than you think.

He told Huff Post that:

“It’s not four or five or six people; it’s dozens and dozens … if that garment sits there for weeks or a month.”

Eish, dozens and dozens? Where are you shopping?

Tierno is somewhat of an expert in the niche field, having done several studies in which he tested garments from popular chain stores and high-end clothing businesses for bacteria and other body-based germs with a taste for fashion.

What he discovered was pretty disgusting:

In his research, he’s found clothing with norovirus, bacteria including strep and staph, and even faecal germs.

Butt, how’d they get there?

Tierno said there are three main ways we spread germs: from our skin, respiratory tree (think mouth and nose) and anus. If you touch clothing that has germs on it and then touch your mouth, eyes or nose, you’re putting yourself at risk.

Lesson learnt. Don’t scratch your bum and then your eye. I’m quite certain that most of us know that already, though. Anything else we need to be aware of?

He added that, germs aside, many clothing items are also treated with chemical-finishing agents and dyes that can irritate the skin, which gives you another reason to head to the laundry room before wearing your new look.

Dr. Meghan Feely, a board-certified dermatologist practicing in both New Jersey and Manhattan, is clued-up about the chemicals in clothing that cause these reactions. She actually treats patients with contact dermatitis by helping them to determine the origin of rashes and other unwelcome irritations.

More about the itch:

[I]f the reaction is because of an allergy, washing can help, but the clothing should likely not be worn again. For other reactions, there are some chemicals you might want to avoid altogether or might require multiple washings or specific cleaning products, so it’s important to do your research on different clothing brands and what chemicals they might use.

Freely says that it could be as simple as using fragrance and dye-free detergent and fabric softener. Also:

“Run the wash through an extra rinse cycle to help wash off these detergents.”

Even trying on a hat isn’t a good idea these days. You probably won’t die, but do you really want to be left scratching your head? And quite possibly, ass?

Flip, I’m wearing something from a thrift shop right now. Brb.

[source:huffpost]

