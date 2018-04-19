 Young Africans, USM Alger qualify to Confederation Cup group stage - KingFut — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Young Africans, USM Alger qualify to Confederation Cup group stage – KingFut

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


KingFut

Young Africans, USM Alger qualify to Confederation Cup group stage
KingFut
Tanzania's Young Africans and Algeria's USM Alger are among 15 clubs that will accompany Egyptian Premier League side Al Masry in the group stage of CAF Confederation Cup. Al Masry made it to the group stage after defeating Gabon's CF Mounana in the
Confederation Cup: Why we were humiliated – Plateau UnitedPremium Times
USM Alger End Plateau's Continental DreamHotsports TV (blog)
USM Alger dump out Plateau United — CAF CCNewburgh Gazette
TODAY.NG –sbDirtySouthSoccer –Goal.com
all 14 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.