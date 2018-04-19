Young Africans, USM Alger qualify to Confederation Cup group stage - KingFut — Nigeria Today

Young Africans, USM Alger qualify to Confederation Cup group stage – KingFut
|
KingFut
|
Young Africans, USM Alger qualify to Confederation Cup group stage
KingFut
Tanzania's Young Africans and Algeria's USM Alger are among 15 clubs that will accompany Egyptian Premier League side Al Masry in the group stage of CAF Confederation Cup. Al Masry made it to the group stage after defeating Gabon's CF Mounana in the …
Confederation Cup: Why we were humiliated – Plateau United
USM Alger End Plateau's Continental Dream
USM Alger dump out Plateau United — CAF CC
