Young man kneels down, proposes to his Corper girlfriend during her POP in Kaduna today — Nigeria Today

Young man kneels down, proposes to his Corper girlfriend during her POP in Kaduna today

Today was the POP of Corpers round the country.

Ayoung man used the opportunity to propose to his Corper girlfriend during her POP in Kaduna State..

…and of course said yes!

Meanwhile, It is now a common trend for Members of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, to occasionally modify to taste, their khaki uniforms into more fashionable designs and rock them outdoors.

A Female corps member, has got herself trending online after delectable photos of her rocking her khaki uniform emerged on social media.

The lady identified as Benedicta Etim who serves in Ebonyi State, got creative with her uniform to mark her birthday.

See more photos below;

