 Young man’s gesture to his great grandmother goes viral! (photos) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Young man’s gesture to his great grandmother goes viral! (photos)

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Young man gesture

A South African young man who is graduating from the University of Kwazulu-Natal (UKZN) has thrown the University agog this morning.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The Bachelor of Law graduate identified as Njabulo Ntombela changed into his Zulu traditional dress and wore his graduation gown on his 89 year old great grandmother, Nomkikilizo Ntombela.

According to him, his gesture was to acknowledge her contribution towards his success in life.

See more heartwarming photos below:

Leave a Comment…

comments

The post Young man’s gesture to his great grandmother goes viral! (photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.