Young Undergraduate Dies From Kerosene Explosion Few Days After Matriculation (Photo) — Nigeria Today

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A 21-year-old student of Cross River State University of Technology (CRUTEC) died from a kerosene explosion less than two weeks after her matriculation in Cross River State. The deceased, Miss Eke Ukam Ogholo, was killed on Wednesday evening when she attempted to light a lantern after buying kerosene from a filling station, opposite her home […]

The post Young Undergraduate Dies From Kerosene Explosion Few Days After Matriculation (Photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.

