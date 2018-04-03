 Your African record not safe, Onyali warns Okagbare - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Your African record not safe, Onyali warns Okagbare – The Punch

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


The Punch

Your African record not safe, Onyali warns Okagbare
The Punch
Former African sprint record holder Mary Onyali on Monday urged Blessing Okagbare to work towards lowering her time in the women's 200m. Atlanta '96 Olympic Games gold medallist Onyali told the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja she was happy to see her
Injury rules Okagbare out of 100m, 200m racesThe Nation Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.