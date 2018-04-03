Your African record not safe, Onyali warns Okagbare - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Your African record not safe, Onyali warns Okagbare – The Punch
The Punch
Your African record not safe, Onyali warns Okagbare
The Punch
Former African sprint record holder Mary Onyali on Monday urged Blessing Okagbare to work towards lowering her time in the women's 200m. Atlanta '96 Olympic Games gold medallist Onyali told the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja she was happy to see her …
Injury rules Okagbare out of 100m, 200m races
