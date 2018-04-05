 Amazon Key home entry system now available in eight styles from Kwikset — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Amazon Key home entry system now available in eight styles from Kwikset

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Amazon partner Kwikset is making Amazon Key a much more aesthetically pleasing choice. The company has added three new smart lock offerings to the Amazon Key Home Kit, which means you now have a total of eight to choose from.

The post Amazon Key home entry system now available in eight styles from Kwikset appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.