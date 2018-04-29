 Your government had no strategy to tackle galamsey - Amewu to Mahama - GhanaWeb — Nigeria Today
Your government had no strategy to tackle galamsey – Amewu to Mahama – GhanaWeb

Your government had no strategy to tackle galamsey – Amewu to Mahama
The government has challenged the former Mahama administration to present its policy on alternative livelihood for illegal miners. Former President John Mahama who was assessing the fight against illegal mining during the National Democratic Congress
