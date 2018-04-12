Your Mac will now start warning you about your 32-bit apps — Nigeria Today

Your Mac will now start warning you about your 32-bit apps

Starting today, April 12, when you fire up your Mac, you’ll start getting a warning whenever you fire up a 32-bit application. Eventually, you won’t be able to run software that’s not 64-bit, and this is to help you prepare.

