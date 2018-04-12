 Your Mac will now start warning you about your 32-bit apps — Nigeria Today
Your Mac will now start warning you about your 32-bit apps

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Starting today, April 12, when you fire up your Mac, you’ll start getting a warning whenever you fire up a 32-bit application. Eventually, you won’t be able to run software that’s not 64-bit, and this is to help you prepare.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

