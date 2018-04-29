Your success doesn't depend solely on your ability –Chiamaka Motilewa - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Your success doesn’t depend solely on your ability –Chiamaka Motilewa – The Punch



The Punch Your success doesn't depend solely on your ability –Chiamaka Motilewa

The Punch

Chiamaka Motilewa, 25, is PhD holder and a lecturer at Covenant University, Ota. She speaks about her career development and growth. What are your educational qualifications? I have a Bachelor in Accounting and Finance from Dublin Business School …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

